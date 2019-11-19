Donja R. Love’s One in Two Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Nov 19, 2019
 
Inspired by Love’s 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, his newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.
Donja R. Love Ahron R. Foster

Performances begin November 19 at The Pershing Square Signature Center for The New Group's world premiere of one in two by Fireflies playwright Donja R. Love. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, Love's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, where it will officially open December 10. The cast is made up of Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere (BootyCandy).

In one in two, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

READ: Donja R. Love and Saheem Ali Change the Kinds of Stories We See Onstage—and Who’s Seeing Them

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, and casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. The production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

Donja R. Love’s Fireflies Celebrates Opening Night at Atlantic Theater Company

Donja R. Love’s Fireflies Celebrates Opening Night at Atlantic Theater Company

Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_01_HR.jpg
Chris Chalk and K.D. Chalk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_02_HR.jpg
Kyle Beltran and Carla Duren Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_03_HR.jpg
Jocelyn Bioh Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_05_HR.jpg
Saheem Ali Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_06_HR.jpg
Hope Boykin, Mirirai Sithole, and Segun Akande Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_07_HR.jpg
Samira Wiley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_09_HR.jpg
Amy Staats and Megan Hill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_10_HR.jpg
Jeffory Lawson, Kathryn Erbe, Mary McCann, and Neil Pepe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_11_HR.jpg
Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fireflies_Atlantic_Theatre_Company_Opening_Night_2018_12_HR.jpg
Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise Joseph Marzullo/WENN
