Donja R. Love’s One in Two Begins Off-Broadway

Inspired by Love’s 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, his newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

Performances begin November 19 at The Pershing Square Signature Center for The New Group's world premiere of one in two by Fireflies playwright Donja R. Love. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, Love's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, where it will officially open December 10. The cast is made up of Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere (BootyCandy).

In one in two, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, and casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. The production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

