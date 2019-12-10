Donja R. Love’s One in Two Opens Off-Broadway December 10

Inspired by Love’s 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, his newest play is an unflinching portrait of what it means to be Black and queer today.

The New Group celebrates the official opening of the world premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two December 10. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, the Fireflies playwright's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The cast is made up of Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere (BootyCandy).

In one in two, which began November 19, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is chosen, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, and casting by Judy Henderson. The production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.