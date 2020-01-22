Donna Vivino to Play Grizabella in Cats National Tour; Additional New Casting Announced

The Wicked and Les Misérables veteran is among those joining the cast in the new year.

On the heels of its big screen pounce, Cats will welcome a host of new Jellicles to its current touring company. Donna Vivino joins the national tour as "Memory" belter Grizabella, succeeding Keri René Fuller in the role full-time beginning February 4 in Richmond, Virginia.

Vivino has played Elphaba in Wicked both on Broadway (as a standby) and on tour. Her additional credits include Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever, and the original Broadway cast of Les Misérables, in which she played Young Cosette.

The 2020 cast also includes Adam Vanek as Alonzo, McGee Maddox as Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger, Elyse Collier as Bombalurina, Jordan Betscher as Cassandra, Maurice Dawkins as Coricopat, Alexa Racioppi as Demeter, Annemarie Rosano as Jellylorum, Dani Goldstein as Jennyanydots, PJ DiGaetano as Mistoffelees, Ben Sears as Mungojerrie, Zachary S. Berger as Munkustrap, Timothy Gulan as Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus, Brayden Newby as Plato/Macavity, Brett Michael Lockley as Pouncival, Adriana Negron as Rumpleteazer, Nevada Riley as Sillabub, Giovanni DiGabriele as Skimbleshanks, Melody Rose as Tantomile, Cameron Edris as Tumblebrutus, Adam Richardson as Victor/Old Deuteronomy, and Caitlin Bond as Victoria, along with Erin Chupinsky, Alex Dorf, Devin Hatch, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Charlotte O'Dowd, Austin Joseph Reynolds, Zachary Tallman, Tricia Tanguy, and Loretta Williams.

The production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's T.S. Eliot-inspired musical is based on the 2016 Broadway revival, which itself was helmed by original director Trevor Nunn and featured new choreography by Andy Blankenbueler inspired by the original work of Gillian Lynne. Blankenbuehler also recently worked on the film adaptation.

Additional tour stops in the new year include Pittsburgh, New Haven, Ottawa, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Rochester, Cleveland, and Knoxville. For the full itinerary, visit CatsTheMusical.com.

