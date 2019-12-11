Donnetta Lavinia Grays to Star in World Premiere of Her Play Where We Stand

The playwright-performer will alternate performances with David Ryan Smith in the WP and Baltimore Center Stage co-production.

Donnetta Lavinia Grays will star in the upcoming world premiere of her play Where We Stand at Off-Broadway's WP Theater in 2020. After performing throughout previews and opening night, Grays will alternate performances with David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors) in the WP and Baltimore Center Stage co-production.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard (3/fifths, Hadestown Broadway associate director), Where We Stand will first play a limited engagement at WP Theater January 31–March 1, 2020, before playing in Baltimore April 2–26.

Smith will begin performances in the solo play February 15. Opening night is February 11.

In Where We Stand, a storyteller spins a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil’s kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads. In a town running low on compassion, an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice.

The creative team for Where We Stand includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso (Jagged Little Pill), costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (Sunday), and production stage manager Norman Anthony Small. The production features music dramaturgy by Nehemiah Luckett (Broadway Bounty Hunter).

Grays' plays include Last Night and the Night Before, Laid to Rest, The Review or How to Eat Your Opposition, The New Normal, and The Cowboy is Dying.