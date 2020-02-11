Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand Opens Off-Broadway

The world premiere, performed by the actor-playwright, opens at WP Theater February 11.

WP Theater celebrates the world-premiere opening of its latest production, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand, February 11. Performed by Grays, the solo play sees a desperate man seek forgiveness from his town, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard (3/fifths, Hadestown Broadway associate director), Where We Stand began performances at WP Theater January 31. Following opening night, the play will be performed by both Grays and David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors) through March 1.

The world premiere of Where We Stand is a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage where the show will run April 2–26. The creative team includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso (Jagged Little Pill), costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (Sunday), and production stage manager Norman Anthony Small. The production features music dramaturgy by Nehemiah Luckett (Broadway Bounty Hunter).

Grays' plays include Last Night and the Night Before, Laid to Rest, The Review or How to Eat Your Opposition, The New Normal, and The Cowboy is Dying.