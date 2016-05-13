Don’t Miss a Thing: Playbill.com’s All-Day Guide to Tony Coverage

The stars will be out June 12 to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Starting with red carpet arrival photos outside the Beacon Theatre to winner reactions, exclusive interviews, social media watch and insider commentary, Playbill.com will offer complete coverage.

RED CARPET 5:30 PM ET

For pre-Tonys red carpet coverage, check out the Tony Awards Live Stream Show, which will be available to view on Playbill.com beginning at 5:30 PM. Playbill editor in chief Blake Ross will be part of the stream as the theatre expert, joining hosts Alicia Quarles, Finding Neverland star Laura Michelle Kelly, Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth and more for live interviews with nominees, presenters and performers as they arrive for Broadway's big night.

Following the red carpet coverage, the Tony Awards Live Stream Show will continue for a second-screen experience offering behind-the-scenes content and interviews with this year’s class of nominees throughout the night.

LIVE PRESS ROOM BLOG 7 PM

Beginning at 7 PM ET, Playbill.com editor in chief Adam Hetrick will live blog from the Tony Awards press room, keeping readers up to date with a first-hand account of the winners and their reactions. Playbill.com will also post red carpet arrival shots, as well as exclusive portraits and video interviews with the winners all evening long.

JOIN THE #TONYAWARDS SOCIAL PARTY: AROUND THE CLOCK

We’ll be giving you a behind-the-scenes look at all things Tony Awards throughout the day on Playbill’s official Snapchat (add Playbill), Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: from the red carpet, the awards ceremony and the after parties. While you’re waiting for the 8 PM Tony Awards broadcast, you can join our Pre-Tony Awards Live-Stream on our Facebook at 2 PM ET. Performers from past Tony Awards ceremonies will join our hosts, The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, to talk all things Tony Awards. There will also be interactive games and giveaways.

For live updates, behind-the-scenes access, red carpet commentary and more, follow us with this custom Twitter list of Playbill staff reporting live from the Tony Awards. On the Scene Tweets from Playbill Staff

Don't forget:

You can keep track of the Tony Awards at home with Playbill.com's printable Tony Awards ballot.

If you're looking for a place to celebrate the Tonys with friends, read Playbill.com's list of Tony Awards viewing parties in New York City and across the country.

For a full primer on all things Tony, visit our Tony Awards hub at Playbill.com/TonyAwards.

The 70th Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS beginning at 8 PM ET from the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Tony winner James Corden will host.

