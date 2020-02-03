Douglas Lyons’ Chicken and Biscuits to Premiere at Queens Theatre

Off-Broadway News   Douglas Lyons’ Chicken and Biscuits to Premiere at Queens Theatre
By Olivia Clement
Feb 03, 2020
 
The new family comedy from the Beautiful actor will play a limited run this winter.
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Jennifer Fouche and Ashanti J&#39;Aria, and Douglas Lyons
Playwright-composer and actor Douglas Lyons, known for his performances on Broadway in Beautiful and The Book of Mormon, will premiere his comedy Chicken and Biscuits at Queens Theatre this month. The story of an African-American family forced to confront their skeletons head on, the new play will run February 28–March 22.

In Chicken and Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina), the cast will be made up of Jennifer Fouche (Chicago) as Baneatta, Robert G. McKay (When They See Us) as Reginald, Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) as Simone, Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ain’t No Mo) as Beverly, Josh Adam Ramos (Brideshead Obliterated) as Kenny, Brendan Ellis (Stupid F**king Bird) as Logan, Ashanti J’Aria (Disaster) as Brianna, and Aigner Mizzelle (Betty & The Belrays) as La’trice.

Originally written in residence at The Directors Company, Chicken and Biscuits has been developed at The Front Porch Readings Series, Queens Theatre's 2019 New American Voices Series, and Frank Silvera's Workshop at The Billie Holiday Theatre. The premiere is presented by arrangement with EclayRossie Productions, Blue Vista 725, and The Directors Company.

For tickets and more information visit queenstheatre.org.

