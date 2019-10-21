Douglas Sills, Ryan Spahn, Margaret Odette, More Set for The Play’s the Thing

Douglas Sills, Ryan Spahn, Margaret Odette, More Set for The Play's the Thing
By Andrew Gans
Oct 21, 2019
 
Stephen Brown-Fried will direct the reading for the Project Shaw series.
Douglas Sills Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Gingold Theatrical Group, recently represented Off-Broadway with Caesar & Cleopatra, will continue its 14th season of Project Shaw November 18 at 7 PM with a reading of Ferenc Molnar’s farce The Play’s the Thing.

Stephen Brown-Fried will direct the evening in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.

The cast will include Arnie Burton (Machinal, Peter and the Starcatcher), Margaret Odette (Much Ado About Nothing), Thom Sesma (The Times They Are A-Changin', Man of La Mancha), Douglas Sills (War Paint, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, Gloria), David Turner (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever), and Paxton Whitehead (Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Importance of Being Earnest). Brown-Fried will also serve as the onstage narrator.

In The Play’s the Thing, a young playwright is distraught when he overhears the actress he loves having an affair with another man. His mentor must convince him that she is only rehearsing a play—and that he must write her a better one.

“All of us at Gingold have been waiting for years to get this play into our series and now, at last, here it is. Molnar is a universal favorite, of course, with his Little Shop Around The Corner and Liliom, but this play almost defies description as it seems to live on a theatrical comedic world of its own. We've got a dream cast and director to bring this to you just in time for Thanksgiving and there's excitement in the air,” said Artistic Director David Staller in a statement.

Tickets are $40 and are available at SymphonySpace.org. Reserved VIP seating is available for $55 by contacting info@gingoldgroup.org.

