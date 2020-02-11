Dr. Who’s David Tennant to Return to West End in C.P. Taylor's Good

London News   Dr. Who’s David Tennant to Return to West End in C.P. Taylor's Good
By Olivia Clement
Feb 11, 2020
Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke will re-imagine the WWII-set drama.
David Tennant
David Tennant Georgia Tennant

Dr. Who star David Tennant will return to the West End in a new revival of C.P. Taylor's 1981 play, GOOD. Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke will re-imagine the WWII-set drama, about a German professor who must rationalize his decision to join the Nazi party.

GOOD will play a 10-week run at the Playhouse Theatre beginning October 6. It is the first production from Fictionhouse, launched by Cooke and Kate Horton, who reunite following their joint tenures at London's Royal Court.

"Dominic is one of the U.K.’s all-time great theatre directors," says Tennant. "I am really inspired and delighted to finally get a chance to work with him, and especially on a wonderful play like C. P. Taylor’s GOOD—a fantastic bit of writing that is more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been."

The West End revival will also star Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey, in a production designed by Vicki Mortimer.

GOOD was produced on Broadway in 1982 starring Alan Howard as Halder. Tennant was last seen in the West End in Don Juan in Soho in 2017 directed by Patrick Marber. Other stage work includes Richard II and Hamlet for the RSC, Much Ado About Nothing in the West End, and Lobby Hero at the Donmar Warehouse.

First Look at David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

First Look at David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

The West End staging of Patrick Marber’s show officially opens March 28.

