Dracula, Adapted by Kate Hamill, Begins at Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Dracula, Adapted by Kate Hamill, Begins at Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Jan 16, 2020
 
The adaptation of Bram Stoker's original is one of two in CSC’s Gothic repertory presentation, paired with Frankenstein.
Kate Hamill
Kate Hamill

Performances of Dracula begin January 16 at Classic Stage Company, kicking off the first play in the company's Gothic repertory cycle (the second, Tristan Bernays’ adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, begins January 30). In this new adaptation of Dracula from Kate Hamill, the playwright-actor confronts the sexism in Bram Stoker's original work, turning it into a feminist revenge fantasy.

Directed by Sarna Lapine, Dracula stars Matthew Amendt in the title role. Rounding out the cast are Laura Baranik as Drusilla, Michael Crane as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes as Doctor Van Helsing, Hamill as Renfield, Lori Laing as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar as Doctor Seward.

Performances of both Dracula and Frankenstein are scheduled through March 8.

The creative team for the repertory productions includes scenic designer (and CSC's artistic director) John Doyle, costume designer Toni-Leslie James (Frankenstein), costume designer Robert Perdziola (Dracula), lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Leon Rothenberg, and casting by Telsey + Co. The stage managers for Dracula are Sarah E.T. Jackson and Giles T. Horne, and the stage managers for Frankenstein are Megan Schwarz Dickert and Diane Healy.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!