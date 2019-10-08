Drag Pantomime Cinderella to Play West End Holiday Run

U.K. drag sensations Baga Chipz and Sheila Simmonds will star in the all-drag makeover that will play six performances at Trafalgar Studios this December.

Some of the U.K.’s top drag performers will make their West End debuts in an all-drag pantomime Cinderella that will play a six-performance run at Trafalgar Studios. Stuart Saint is writer-director of the 90-minute comedy that debuts December 15.

Current RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. contestant Baga Chipz will star alongside recent Britain’s Got Talent contestant Sheila Simmonds in a cast that will also feature performers Kemah Bob, Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby, and Holly Stars.

The West End engagement is produced by Christopher D. Clegg for TuckShop.

Performances will take place at 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM on December 15, 22, and 29.

Tickets are now on sale via atgtickets.com

