Drag Stars Eureka O’Hara, Thorgy Thor, and Miss Coco Peru to Star in Los Angeles Run of Women Behind Bars

They will join original Cry-Baby film star Traci Lords in a revival of the Off-Broadway cult comedy by Dreamgirls Tony winner Tom Eyen.

Women Behind Bars, the 1970s Off-Broadway cult comedy by late Tony-winning Dreamgirls librettist Tom Eyen, will be revived in Los Angeles early next year with a cast featuring Drag Race favorites Eureka O’Hara, Thorgy Thor, and Chi Chi DeVayne, alongside drag legends Miss Coco Peru (Trick, Girls Will Be Girls), Mink Stole (Hairspray, Pink Flamingos), and original Cry-Baby film star Traci Lords.

A send-up of 1950s female prison exploitation films, Women Behind Bars will run January 24–February 2, 2020, at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood. Eyen’s cult comedy is best-known for its hit 1976 Off-Broadway revival, which starred John Waters’ muse Divine (Hairspray, Pink Flamingos) as The Matron.

Eureka O’Hara will lead the cast as The Matron, with Traci Lords as Gloria, Thorgy Thor as Ada, Chi Chi DeVayne as Jo-Jo, Miss Coco Peru as Louise, Mink Stole as Granny, L.A. drag performer Poppy Fields as Blanch, and Marilyn Monroe tribute artist Suzie Kennedy as Cheri. The cast will also feature Wesley Woods as The Man, Adrienne Couper Smith as Mary, and Tatiana Monteiro as Guadalupe.

Scott Thompson will direct the eight-performance run.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paul Black, costume designer Suzan Ortmeier, and sound designers/technical directors E. M. Gimenez and Todd Reynolds. Fred Barton is the show's composer.

For tickets, visit TheMontalban.com.