Drama League Benefit Honors Sutton Foster October 28

The celebration, featuring Joshua Henry, Joel Grey, Jason Robert Brown, and more is held at The Plaza.

The 36th Annual Drama League Benefit Gala, which honors two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, returning to Broadway next year opposite fellow Tony winner Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, is held October 28.

The black-tie evening at The Plaza begins at 6:30 PM and features a musical tribute to stage and screen star Foster.

Those paying tribute to the Tony winner include Joshua Henry, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Emerson Steele, Rachel Resheff, Marissa O’Donnell, Joel Grey, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, and Jeanine Tesori.

Drama League Directors Project alum Laura Brandel directs this year’s gala program, with music direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hofmann. The creative team also includes assistant director Stephanie Card, lyricist Timothy Huang, production stage manager Terri K. Kohler, costume designer Whitney Locher, lighting designer Nick Kolin, sound designer Mike Tracey, and video designer Lisa Renkel.

“The Drama League is thrilled to celebrate Sutton Foster for her artistic brilliance and enduring impact on the American theatre next October,” stated Drama League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Sutton is treasured for her talents as an actress in plays, musicals, in television and film, but we also want to celebrate her passion for sharing the arts with future generations. She embodies the best of what our industry can be. We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements as she prepares to return to Broadway next season.”

The Drama League of New York advances the American theatre by providing a lifelong artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with, and between, audiences. The gala will raise funds to support the organization’s programming and educational initiatives, including The Drama League Directors Project.

The 36th Annual Benefit Gala is produced by Drama League Artistic Line Producer Ali Skye Bennet and Artistic Director Stelian-Shanks, with Assistant Producer Shannon Corenthin and Production Manager Sean Gorski.

For information about tickets, which include tables for 10 and individual seats, visit DramaLeague.org.

(Updated October 28, 2019)