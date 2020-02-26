Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program Applications Close March 1

The year-long intensive pairs up-and-coming theatre writers with established pros, which have included Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2020–2021 DGF Fellows class through March 1.

The Fellows program is a year-long intensive for playwrights, composers, lyricist, and musical book writers designed to help rising writers hone their skills through mentorship pairings with accomplished professionals. Currently headed by program chairs Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Flying Over Sunset), Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers), Migdalia Cruz (Fur, Salt), and Lucy Thurber (The Hill Town Plays), the Fellows also offers opportunities with partner organizations, and renowned institutions for developmental work, like SPACE on Ryder Farm and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

Fellows receive a stipend for their year-long commitment. The program is supported by the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation.

Alumni of the Fellows include Benj Pask and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, In Transit), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51), and more.

Past mentors in the program include Fellows co-founders Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, George C. Wolfe, and Oskar Eustis.

For more information and to apply, visit DGF.org.

Questions about the application process? Watch the video below for more details:

