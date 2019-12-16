DREAMer-Inspired Musical Americano! to Premiere at Phoenix Theatre Company

The production, based on the life of Tony Valdovinos, begins January 29, 2020, in Arizona.

A new musical based on the life of DREAMer Tony Valdovinos will have its world premiere January 29, 2020, at the Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona. Performances are scheduled to run through February 23, with casting to be announced at a later date.

Helmed by the company’s producing artistic director, Michael Barnard, Americano! features an original score by Carrie Rodriguez, with a book by Barnard and Jonathan Rosenberg. Joining the creative team are choreographer Sergio Mejia, musical arrangers Sergio Mendoza and Marco Rosano, and creative consultant Fernanda Santos.

The musical follows the story of Tony Valdovinos, who, upon attempting to join the military, found that he was an undocumented immigrant, a secret hidden by his parents. Unable to enlist, he found other ways to help his country instead—inspiring countless others to find new ways to protect and serve.

Americano! is presented by The Phoenix Theatre Company and Quixote Productions with Tony winner Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once on This Island) as executive producer.