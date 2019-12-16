Drew Droege and Michael Urie Team Up Again for Happy Birthday Doug

The playwright and performer of Bright Colors And Bold Patterns returns Off-Broadway with another solo comedy.

Following a five-month Off-Broadway run of Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, the playwright and actor is set to return to SoHo Playhouse with a follow up play: Happy Birthday Doug. Michael Urie, who produced Bright Colors, will once again team up with Droege—as well as director Tom DeTrinis and producer Zach Laks—to present the limited run.

Droege's new solo comedy is described as a "gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake." In the play, Doug (Droege) is turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost.

“Drew’s singular voice is as funny as it is wise,” says Urie. “When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug’s birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can’t wait to re-team with Zach, Tom, and Drew at Soho Playhouse.”

The new play will run February 6–March 1, 2020.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

