Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Begins Off-Broadway

The playwright and performer of Bright Colors and Bold Patterns returns with a follow-up solo comedy, produced by Michael Urie.

Performances begin February 6 at SoHo Playhouse for Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug. The solo comedy, written and performed by Droege, is a follow-up to his long-running Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.

For the new show, which is described as a "gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake," Droege has teamed up once again with producers Michael Urie and Zach Laks, and director Tom DeTrinis.

In Happy Birthday Doug, Doug (Droege) is turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost.

“Drew’s singular voice is as funny as it is wise,” commented Urie earlier. “When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug’s birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can’t wait to re-team with Zach, Tom, and Drew at Soho Playhouse.”

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. The SoHo Playhouse run is scheduled through March 1.