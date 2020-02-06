Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Begins Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 06, 2020
 
The playwright and performer of Bright Colors and Bold Patterns returns with a follow-up solo comedy, produced by Michael Urie.
Drew Droege
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Performances begin February 6 at SoHo Playhouse for Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug. The solo comedy, written and performed by Droege, is a follow-up to his long-running Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.

For the new show, which is described as a "gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake," Droege has teamed up once again with producers Michael Urie and Zach Laks, and director Tom DeTrinis.

READ: Zach Laks on Why Running Theatre Like a Start-Up Works

In Happy Birthday Doug, Doug (Droege) is turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost.

“Drew’s singular voice is as funny as it is wise,” commented Urie earlier. “When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug’s birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can’t wait to re-team with Zach, Tom, and Drew at Soho Playhouse.”

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. The SoHo Playhouse run is scheduled through March 1.

Off-Broadway's Happy Birthday Doug Meets the Press

Off-Broadway's Happy Birthday Doug Meets the Press

7 PHOTOS
Drew Droege Poster
Drew Droege Poster Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Drew Droege
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Drew Droege
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis
Tom DeTrinis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis
Tom DeTrinis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis and Drew Droege
Tom DeTrinis and Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zach Laks, Tom DeTrinis, and Drew Droege
Zach Laks, Tom DeTrinis, and Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!