Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Opens Off-Broadway

The playwright and performer of Bright Colors and Bold Patterns returns with a follow-up solo comedy, produced by Michael Urie.

Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug celebrates its official opening at SoHo Playhouse February 13. The solo comedy, written and performed by Droege, is a follow-up to his long-running Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.

Described as a "gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake," Happy Birthday Doug sees Doug (Droege) turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost.

The run, which began February 6 is scheduled through March 1, is produced by Michael Urie and Zach Laks, and directed by Tom DeTrinis.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

