Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 13, 2020
 
The playwright and performer of Bright Colors and Bold Patterns returns with a follow-up solo comedy, produced by Michael Urie.
Drew Droege
Drew Droege in Happy Birthday Doug Russ Rowland

Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug celebrates its official opening at SoHo Playhouse February 13. The solo comedy, written and performed by Droege, is a follow-up to his long-running Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.

Described as a "gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake," Happy Birthday Doug sees Doug (Droege) turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost.

The run, which began February 6 is scheduled through March 1, is produced by Michael Urie and Zach Laks, and directed by Tom DeTrinis.

READ: Zach Laks on Why Running Theatre Like a Start-Up Works

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

