Drew Gehling Will Return to Waitress as Sara Bareilles Musical Nears Final Performance

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Drew Gehling Will Return to Waitress as Sara Bareilles Musical Nears Final Performance
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The Broadway alum steps back into the scrubs of Dr. Pomatter.
Waitress_Broadway_1000_Performances_2018_HR
Drew Gehling Marc J. Franklin

Original Waitress cast member Drew Gehling will return to the musical, reprising his performance as Dr. Pomatter for the show's final weeks on Broadway. The stage veteran returns to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning October 30, succeeding Mark Evans.

As previously reported, the show will end its run January 5, 2020, after nearly four years.

Gehling has returned to the show multiple times since initially leaving in March 2017. His additional credits include the world premieres of the musical adaptations of Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe and Dave at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, plus Broadway's Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

The current cast includes Jordin Sparks (through November 24), Natasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Benny Elledge as Cal, original star and Company-bound Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, and Larry Marshall as Old Joe.

The Today Show star Al Roker will step in for Marshall for a limited engagement beginning November 1, having made his official Broadway debut in the role of Joe last year.

Inside Jordin Sparks' Return to Broadway in Waitress

Inside Jordin Sparks' Return to Broadway in Waitress

12 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Jordin_Sparks_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Jordin Sparks and Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!