Dylan Baker Joins Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in Modern Medea at BAM

Australian writer-director Simon Stone’s contemporary rewrite will open Off-Broadway in January 2020.

Tony and Emmy nominee Dylan Baker (Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Good Wife) joins Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in the Brooklyn Academy of Music's upcoming production of Medea. As previously reported, the Euripides play has been reworked into a contemporary tale by Australian writer-director Simon Stone (Yerma).

The limited run of Medea will begin performances in the BAM Harvey Theatre January 12, 2020, ahead of a January 30 opening. A full cast for Medea will be announced at a later time.

In Medea, Medea takes bloody revenge on her husband Jason after he leaves her for another woman and banishes her from their home.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek) will star in the title role, and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Cannavale (The Lifespan of a Fact, Mauritius, The Motherfucker With the Hat) will play the role of Jason.

The couple, who are together in real life, have previously been seen together in the films Spy, Annie, and Adult Beginners.

Stone's contemporary re-working of Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, and at London's Barbican earlier this year featuring a different cast. In the modern-day version, Anna, once a successful doctor, returns from a stint in a psychiatric hospital. Willing to forgive her husband’s affair with a younger woman, she wants a fresh start with him and their children. But he has different plans. Sidelined and in danger of losing everything, she is driven into a corner and sees only one way out.

In addition to Yerma, Stone has reworked Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck and Aeschylus' The Oresteia. At the upcoming 2019 Salzburg Festival, he will direct Cherubini’s opera Médée.

Medea will be produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who will serve as BAM’s Theater Associate.