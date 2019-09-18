Dystopian Feminist Play The Regime Is Female, Featuring Live Stunts, to Premiere Off-Broadway

Set in 2028, the play imagines a future in which over half of American males were taken by a deadly virus.

Nine years from now, an American dictatorship has been overthrown, and over half of American males have died due to the XY virus. This is the future playwright Sarah Elizabeth Grace imagines in her play The Regime is Female, which will have a three-week run at The Tank this fall.

Directed by Andi Villa Stover and featuring live stunts choreographed by Fank Alfano Jr., performances will run November 1–17.

In The Regime is Female, River Flynn is an executioner—living in an undisclosed location—for any person caught performing a white supremacist or patriarchal act. She fills her free time indoctrinating her ex-Congressman father, training new assistants, and zoning out to old anti-establishment music. When a cis man is introduced as her assistant, River starts to question her role, her country, and her humanity.

Casting will be announced soon.

Grace is an actor, writer, and founder of Badass Lady Productions, which is producing. For more information visit Theregimeisfemale.com.