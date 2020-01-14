Eboni Booth's Paris Extends at Atlantic Theater Company

The world premiere, directed by Knud Adams, is now in previews at Atlantic's Stage 2.

The world premiere of Eboni Booth's play Paris has extended its run at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2. Directed by Knud Adams, the new play began previews January 8 and will officially open January 21.

Paris follows Emmie, one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and someone in desperate need of a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation.

Leading the cast of Paris as Emmie is Jules Latimer, making their Off-Broadway debut, who is joined by Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane), and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Paris features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, original compositions by Trey Anastasio, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Paris is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.