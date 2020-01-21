Eboni Booth's Paris Opens at Atlantic Theater Company

By Olivia Clement
Jan 21, 2020
 
The world premiere, directed by Knud Adams, marks the professional playwriting debut of playwright and performer Booth.
Jules Latimer and Ann McDonough

Atlantic Theater Company celebrates the world-premiere opening of Eboni Booth's Paris in its Stage 2 theatre January 21. Directed by Knud Adams, the play follows Emmie, a young Black woman living in Paris, Vermont, navigating isolation and a desperate need for a second job.

Leading the cast of Paris as Emmie is Jules Latimer, making their Off-Broadway debut, who is joined by Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane), and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Paris, which began previews January 8, features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, original compositions by Trey Anastasio, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Paris is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Production Photos: Paris Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Paris Off-Broadway

Jules Latimer and Ann McDonough
Jules Latimer and Ann McDonough
Ann McDonough and Danielle Skraastad
Ann McDonough and Danielle Skraastad
Ahron R. Foster
Bruce McKenzie and Jules Latimer
Bruce McKenzie and Jules Latimer
Jules Latimer and Christopher Dylan White
Jules Latimer and Christopher Dylan White
James Murtaugh, Danielle Skraastad, Jules Latimer, and Ann McDonough
James Murtaugh, Danielle Skraastad, Jules Latimer, and Ann McDonough
Ahron R. Foster
Jules Latimer and Ann McDonough
Jules Latimer and Ann McDonough
Eddie K. Robinson and Jules Latimer
Eddie K. Robinson and Jules Latimer
Christopher Dylan White and Danielle Skraastad
Christopher Dylan White and Danielle Skraastad
Ahron R. Foster
Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, and Eddie K. Robinson
Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, and Eddie K. Robinson
Ahron R. Foster
