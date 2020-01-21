Eboni Booth's Paris Opens at Atlantic Theater Company

The world premiere, directed by Knud Adams, marks the professional playwriting debut of playwright and performer Booth.

Atlantic Theater Company celebrates the world-premiere opening of Eboni Booth's Paris in its Stage 2 theatre January 21. Directed by Knud Adams, the play follows Emmie, a young Black woman living in Paris, Vermont, navigating isolation and a desperate need for a second job.

Leading the cast of Paris as Emmie is Jules Latimer, making their Off-Broadway debut, who is joined by Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane), and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Paris, which began previews January 8, features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, original compositions by Trey Anastasio, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Paris is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

