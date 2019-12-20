Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Star in The Aeronauts, Streaming on Amazon December 20

The Jack Thorne-penned film reunites the pair as 19th-century adventurers.

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are back on the big screen together, but this time they’re flying sky high in The Aeronauts, streaming on Amazon December 20. Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) pens the screenplay for the Tom Harper-directed film inspired by a true story.

The Aeronauts follows real-life 19th-century meteorologist James Glaisher, who is determined to expand human knowledge of weather systems by traveling though the clouds and collecting data. Joined by balloon pilot Amelia Wren (a fictional character), they attempt to fly higher than anyone on record—but danger awaits in uncharted territory for these daredevils.

Joining the stars on screen are Himesh Patel, Phoebe Fox, Vincent Perez, Tom Courtney, and others. The film played in cinemas December 6 for a limited release and made festival circuit rounds before streaming on Amazon.

Tony winner Redmayne (Red) and Jones previously played Stephen and Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything, with the former winning an Oscar for his portrayal of the late physicist.