Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Ramona Keller Will Reunite for Benefit Concert of BKLYN: The Musical

The October 21 performance will benefit the Covenant House Foundation.

A one-night-only reunion concert of BKLYN: The Musical, presented on the 15th anniversary of the show’s Broadway opening night, October 21, will be held at Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost Street, Brooklyn).

The 7:30 PM performance will feature members of the original Broadway company, including Drama League nominee Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, In the Heights) as Faith, and Ramona Keller (The Public Theater’s Hercules, City Center’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice.

The concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation.

With original direction by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Big River), the musical is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson.

The musical tells the story of the City Weeds, five homeless musicians who band together to transform their neighborhood beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The City Weeds share the story of Brooklyn—a Parisian singer—in addition to their own stories. Orphaned after her mother’s death, Brooklyn travels to the United States in search of her father and the life she always dreamed of.

Founded in 1972, Covenant House helps to transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway, and trafficked young people. The not-for-profit organization offers housing and support services to children and teens in need, impacting the lives of over 80,000 people each year.

Espinosa, Bridget Elise Yingling, Scott Prisand, Doug Feurring, and Jana Shea are producing the upcoming benefit.

Tickets, priced $55–$150, are available by clicking here.

