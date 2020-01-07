Eden Espinosa to Offer Residency Series at The Green Room 42

The Wicked and Falsettos favorite will take over the N.Y.C. venue in February.

Broadway alum Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent) will headline a weekly residency series at The Green Room 42. Unplugged & Unplanned will be an intimate evening of songs, audience Q&As, special guests, and stories from her time on stage.

Performances are scheduled for February 9, 16, 23, and 28 at the midtown venue.

WATCH: Former Elphaba Eden Espinosa Sings the Wicked-Inspired ‘Higher’

Espinosa first played Elphaba in Wicked as a standby, taking on the role full-time on Broadway in 2006. Her additional credits include Rent and Brooklyn on Broadway, as well as the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival. She played Trina in the national tour of Falsettos and Daniela in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights.

Up next, she’ll share the role of Narrator with fellow Elphaba Jessica Vosk and Alex Newell in the 50th anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

