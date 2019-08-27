Educational Theatre Foundation Announces 3 New Board Members

These arts industry leaders will serve on the national board of trustees from 2020 to 2023.

Broadway Licensing President Sean Cercone, Mountain City Center for the Arts Founder Coty Forno, and BookTix Founder Jason Goldstein will join the Educational Theatre Foundation's National Board of Trustees, serving a term from 2020 to 2023.

They join a board that includes leaders from a diverse range of industries, including entertainment, finance, hospitality, law, education, and non-profit theatre.

Cercone served as Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President of Professional and International Licensing for Theatrical Rights Worldwide before launching Broadway Licensing. As a writer, Cercone collaborated with David Abbinati on the stage adaptation of Saturday Night Fever.

Forno comes to the ETF board after working with the foundation on their JumpStart Theatre program; Mountain City Center for the Arts, of which Forno is the founder and executive director, is a regional partner for the program that helps create theatre programs in areas with need.

Goldstein has worked as a producer and entrepreneur for more than 25 years. He consults on theatrical marketing and lectures on theatre history, appreciation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

ETF, the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, provides financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs.

For more information, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.