Einstein’s Dreams Opens Off-Broadway November 20 at 59E59 Theaters

The Band Visit’s Zal Owen stars as the engineering genius before he entered the cultural zeitgeist.

The Prospect Theater Company production of Einstein’s Dreams opened at 59E59 Theaters November 20, starring The Band Visit’s Zal Owen.

The musical, based on Alan Lightman's novel of the same name, began performances November 5. Einstein’s Dreams has a book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, with music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum.

The Off-Broadway premiere is directed by Cara Reichel, with the cast comprised of Owen, Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis), Talia Cosentino (Matilda), Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Into the Woods), Michael McCoy (The Phantom of the Opera), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

Serving as music director is Milton Granger with Dax Valdes as the movement director and associate director. The design team is made up of scenic designer Isabel Le, costume designer Sidney Shannon, lighting designer Herrick Goldman, sound designer Kevin Heard, and projection designer David Bengali. The production stage manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman.