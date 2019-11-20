Einstein’s Dreams Opens Off-Broadway November 20 at 59E59 Theaters

By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2019
 
The Band Visit’s Zal Owen stars as the engineering genius before he entered the cultural zeitgeist.
Zal Owen, Vishal Vaidya, and Michael McCoy Richard Termine

The Prospect Theater Company production of Einstein’s Dreams opened at 59E59 Theaters November 20, starring The Band Visit’s Zal Owen.

The musical, based on Alan Lightman's novel of the same name, began performances November 5. Einstein’s Dreams has a book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, with music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum.

The Off-Broadway premiere is directed by Cara Reichel, with the cast comprised of Owen, Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis), Talia Cosentino (Matilda), Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Into the Woods), Michael McCoy (The Phantom of the Opera), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

Serving as music director is Milton Granger with Dax Valdes as the movement director and associate director. The design team is made up of scenic designer Isabel Le, costume designer Sidney Shannon, lighting designer Herrick Goldman, sound designer Kevin Heard, and projection designer David Bengali. The production stage manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman.

Zal Owen Richard Termine
Zal Owen Richard Termine
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, Vishal Vaidya, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, Stacia Fernandez, Vishal Vaidya, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Talia Cosentino Richard Termine
Talia Cosentino, Zal Owen, and the Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
Stacia Fernandez, Tess Primack, Zal Owen, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Talia Cosentino, and Tess Primack Richard Termine
Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
