Elayne Boosler, Janeane Garafolo, and More Will Make American Laugh Again

The three-week comedy festival at Theatre at St. Clement’s is hosted by Laughing Liberally.

Elayne Boosler will make her return to the New York stage at the comedy festival Make America Laugh Again, running September 3–21 at Theatre at St. Clement's.

The famed comedian became the first women to get her own one-hour cable comedy special—Party of One on Showtime. She’s guest hosted several talk shows, including The Late Show, and was named the First Lady of Stand-Up Comedy by Rolling Stone magazine.

Produced by Laughing Liberally with Eric Krebs, Make America Laugh Again will feature a different line-up each evening alongside SiriusXM radio host John Fugelsang, who calls the event a Woodstock for N.Y.C. comedians. “I’m proud to be part of a lineup that includes gay comics, Muslim comics, and at least one gay Muslim comic” says Fugelsang. “To have Elayne Boosler— the first woman comic to get a primetime TV special and a former host of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner headlining four dates of a run like this is amazing.”

In addition to Boosler and Fugelsang, taking the stage will be Judah Friedlander (30 Rock), Janeane Garafolo (Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion), Judy Gold (The Judy Gold Show: My Life as a Sitcom), Marina Franklin (Train Wreck), Hari Kondabolu (The Trouble With Apu), and comedian/SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.