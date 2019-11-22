Elizabeth Ashley and Penny Fuller to Star in Reading of Wharton/Williams

The new work, adapted by Charles Leipart, is based on short stories by Edith Wharton and Tennessee Williams.

Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley and Tony nominee Penny Fuller will star in an upcoming reading of Charles Leipart's Wharton/Williams, a new play based on the short stories of novelist Edith Wharton and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams.

Wharton/Williams is based on the stories Roman Fever by Wharton and Happy August the Tenth by Williams. Each story offers a contrasting portrait of female friendship.

The reading will be directed by Drama Desk winner Michael Wilson and will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio at Playwrights Horizons December 5 at 3 PM.