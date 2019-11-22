Elizabeth Ashley and Penny Fuller to Star in Reading of Wharton/Williams

Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley and Tony nominee Penny Fuller will star in an upcoming reading of Charles Leipart's Wharton/Williams, a new play based on the short stories of novelist Edith Wharton and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams.
Wharton/Williams is based on the stories Roman Fever by Wharton and Happy August the Tenth by Williams. Each story offers a contrasting portrait of female friendship.
The reading will be directed by Drama Desk winner Michael Wilson and will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio at Playwrights Horizons December 5 at 3 PM.