Elizabeth Ashley and Penny Fuller to Star in Reading of Wharton/Williams

Readings and Workshops   Elizabeth Ashley and Penny Fuller to Star in Reading of Wharton/Williams
By Olivia Clement
Nov 22, 2019
 
The new work, adapted by Charles Leipart, is based on short stories by Edith Wharton and Tennessee Williams.
HR - Elizabeth Ashley.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley

Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley and Tony nominee Penny Fuller will star in an upcoming reading of Charles Leipart's Wharton/Williams, a new play based on the short stories of novelist Edith Wharton and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams.

Wharton/Williams is based on the stories Roman Fever by Wharton and Happy August the Tenth by Williams. Each story offers a contrasting portrait of female friendship.

The reading will be directed by Drama Desk winner Michael Wilson and will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio at Playwrights Horizons December 5 at 3 PM.

