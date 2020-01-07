Ellen McLaughlin, John Bolger, More Set for World Premiere of Chris Bohjalian Thriller Midwives

By Andrew Gans
Jan 07, 2020
David Saint directs the production at New Jersey’s George Street Playhouse.
Ellen McLaughlin

Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in the original Broadway production of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, will star in the world premiere of Chris Bohjalian’s stage adaptation of his novel Midwives at the George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

George Street Artistic Director David Saint will helm the production, which begins January 21 for a limited engagement through February 16.

McLaughlin will be joined on stage by John Bolger (Homeland, Orange Is the New Black), Molly Carden (Emotional Creature at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (Malcolm X), Grace Experience (Grounded at 59E59), Ryan George (Othello at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson (Fairview at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz (A View From the Bridge), and Lee Sellars (West Side Story).

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

The production will also feature set design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Scott Killian.

Bohjalian’s book, which has sold more than 2 million copies, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club, and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

