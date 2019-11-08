Ellie MacPherson Plays Presidential Veto Before Returning to Green Room 42 With Cabaret Show Happy Birthday Mr. President

The singing actor slash presidential historian walks audiences through some of our former commanders in chief, along with their foibles and follies.

In preparation for her return to The Green Room 42 with Happy Birthday Mr. President, Ellie MacPherson stopped by the Playbill Studio to alert audiences to some of our former Presidents' seedier aspects in Presidential Veto.

An 800-page memoir that never mentions his wife? MacPherson says, "Vetoed!" A possibly illiterate president? Vetoed again!

An amateur presidential scholar, MacPherson turns her love of arcane presidential trivia into a hilarious cabaret act in which she walks audiences through our former commanders-in-chief while also sharing modern songs relevant to their lives. From Radiohead to Gaga, these presidents have never sounded so hip (yes, even William Henry Harrison).

