Emily Davis to Star in Is This a Room Off-Broadway

The entire cast of the show’s original run returns for the Vineyard theatre production this fall.

Emily Davis (Singlet) will reprise her performance as imprisoned former Air Force linguist Reality Winner in the Vineyard Theatre production of Tina Satter's Is This a Room. The show, seen Off-Broadway last year, is a staging of the verbatim transcript of the June 2017 FBI interrogation that found Winner guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system.

Directed by Satter, the return run of Is This a Room will feature the entire original cast, which also includes Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance) as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson (Middletown) as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.

Performances will begin at the Vineyard October 3 ahead of an October 22 opening night.

A true story, still developing, Winner remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

The Vineyard production will feature scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).

For more information visit Vineyardtheatre.org.