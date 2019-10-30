Emily Walton Will Join Broadway Cast of Come From Away

The musical continues at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Broadway production of the international hit musical Come From Away will welcome Emily Walton to its cast beginning November 12 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Walton, who starred in the tour of the musical, will succeed Alex Finke (who plays her final performance November 10) in the roles of Janice and others. Walton, previously seen on Broadway in August: Osage County and Peter and the Starcatcher, is the niece of Jim Walton, who currently plays Nick and others in the Broadway company.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Jenn Colella (Becky Gulsvig replaces Colella, also beginning November 12), De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

