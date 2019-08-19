Emmy and Tony Winner Donna Murphy Joins Cast of Power on Starz

Emmy and Tony Winner Donna Murphy Joins Cast of Power on Starz
By Dan Meyer
Aug 19, 2019
 
The Broadway favorite will play a gubernatorial candidate during the series' sixth and final season.
Summer_and_Smoke_Classic_Stage_Company_Opening_Night_2018_29_HR.jpg
Donna Murphy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway star Donna Murphy has joined the sixth and final season of Starz’s Power in a recurring role.

Deadline reports the two-time Tony winner will play Lorette Walsh, a Democrat running for governor, going head-to-head against Rashad Tate, portrayed by Larenz Tate (Crash).

Murphy (Passion, The King and I) is no stranger to TV, with roles on shows including The Good Wife, The Blacklist, and Quantico. The recent Hello, Dolly! star won a Daytime Emmy for HBO’s Lifestories: Families in Crisis.

WATCH: Donna Murphy Guest Star on The Blacklist

Power was created by Courtney A. Kemp and follows the Manhattan elite and its underbelly counterpart—the international drug trade. During a Television Critics Association panel last month, Kemp said the season finale “is probably the biggest swing of my writing life.” The final season will air in two parts, with 10 episodes starting August 25 and the final five episodes airing in early 2020.

Photos: Celebrate Donna Murphy on the New York Stage

Photos: Celebrate Donna Murphy on the New York Stage

37 PHOTOS
Donna Murphy in <i> The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Donna Murphy in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Martha Swope
Donna Murphy in <i>Song of Singapore</i>
Donna Murphy in Song of Singapore
Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in <i>Hello Again</i>
Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in Hello Again Joan Marcus
Donnna Murphy and David A. White in <i>Hello Again</i>
Donnna Murphy and David A. White in Hello Again Joan Marcus
Jere Shea and Donny Murphy in Passion.
Jere Shea and Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>Passion</i>
Donna Murphy in Passion Joan Marcus
Donna Murphy in <i>The King and I</i>
Donna Murphy in The King and I Joan Marcus
