Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano Will Star in World Premiere of Drift Off-Broadway

Bobby Moresco will direct the limited engagement at New World Stages.

Drift, a new drama written by William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo), will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's New World Stages February 27–May 24.

Directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), the cast will be headed by Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) with Patrick Brennan (White People Christmas), Richard R. Henry (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Alex Mickiewicz (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), and Griffin Osborne (The Ferryman).

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

About Drift, which is set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950s, Moresco said, “On my first reading, the universal themes of family struggle, destruction, reconciliation, and the need for salvation rang as true to me as anything from the classical works of Arthur Miller or Tennessee Williams. It is clear to me that Drift is a great new American play, and playwright William Francis Hoffman is a new voice in the classical traditions of American theatre. And yet, Drift is also something totally and completely contemporary and original.”

The production will also have scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Gina Ruiz, lighting design by Emily Clarkson, and sound design by Sean Hagerty. Casting is by Pat McCorkle.

Drift is produced by Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow, and Karly Fischer.

