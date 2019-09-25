Emmy Winners Debra Messing and Billy Porter to Star in Live Reading of Mueller Report

The West Coast event will also feature fellow Broadway alums Tony Goldwyn, Larry David, and more.

Hot on the heels of the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry, Debra Messing will play recent online adversary President Donald Trump in an October 21 live reading of the Mueller Report at Saban Theater in Los Angeles. The upcoming Broadway star will be joined by Tony and recent Emmy winner Billy Porter and a slew of other theatre alumni.

Emmy-nominated writer Janis Hirsch (Will & Grace, Frasier) will write the color-blind and gender-swapping You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up, based on the 448-report submitted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The play is produced by Suzi Dietz.

Larry David will serve as the narrator, and EJ Johnson will portray Jared Kushner alongside Messing’s Trump. Tim Bagley, John Fugelsang, Tony Goldwyn, Ernie Hudson, Maz Jobrani, Josh Malina, Stephanie Miller, Poppy Montgomery, Laraine Newman, Jonah Platt, Paul Reiser, and Katey Sagal are also set to perform in roles to be announced at a later date.

All proceeds from the performance will benefit retired California senator Barbara Boxer’s PAC for a Change.