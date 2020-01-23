Emojiland Musical Extends Off-Broadway

Emojiland Musical Extends Off-Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Jan 23, 2020
 
The new comedy stars Lesli Margherita, Ann Harada, Max Crumm, and Josh Lamon.
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Jeremy Daniel

The Off-Broadway premiere of Emojiland has extended one week; it will now run through March 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street. The musical by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein opened January 19.

The musical comedy follows a community of emoji archetypes—a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, and a skull dying for deletion, just to name a few. The cast includes Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, Lucas Steele as Skull, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

What Did Critics Think of Emojiland?

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, the production features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Jeremy Daniel
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
in <i>Emojiland</i>
George Abud and Laura Schein in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Lesli Margherita in <i>Emojiland</i>
Lesli Margherita in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
