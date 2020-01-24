Emojiland Musical to Release Original Off-Broadway Cast Album

The recording will feature performances from Lesli Margherita, Ann Harada, Max Crumm, and more.

Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Emojiland The Musical, with a digital release planned for February 28 and a physical release following March 13. The news was announced at the cast's live performance at BroadwayCon. The album is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com.

The release will feature performances from the complete original Off-Broadway cast, which comprises Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom) as Prince, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland co-writer Laura Schein as Smize, Felicia Boswell (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin) as Sunny, Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line) as Man Dancing.

Emojiland is about a group of archetypes who take each other at face value—until a glitch threatens to destroy their entire lives, forcing the emoji faces to tackle some existential conundrums.

The new musical is co-written by Keith Harrison and Schein, with direction by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort), choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King), and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). The production features scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible, and hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik. Emojiland was cast by Chad Murnane with Binder Casting. Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) serves as executive producer and general manager.

Take a look at the track list of Emojiland The Musical:

1. Overture

2. It’s Just So Great to Be Alive

3. Sad on the Inside

4. Princess Is a Bitch

5. The Progress Bar

6. Zeros & Ones

7. Cross My Bones

8. New Crown in Town

9. Work Together

10. Stand For

11. Thank Me Now

12. Entr’acte

13. Firewall Ball

14. Pile of Poo

15. Virus

16. A Thousand More Words

17. Anyway

18. Start Again

19. It’s Just So Great to Be Alive (reprise)