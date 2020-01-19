Emojiland Opens Off-Broadway January 19

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Emojiland Opens Off-Broadway January 19
By Olivia Clement
Jan 19, 2020
 
Ann Harada, George Abud, Lesli Margherita, Lucas Steele, and more are part of the ensemble cast of the new musical comedy at The Duke.
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Cast in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel

The Off-Broadway run of Emojiland opens January 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street. Written by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, the musical comedy follows a community of emoji archetypes who take one another at face value (think: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, and a skull dying for deletion).

Emojiland, which began January 9, features Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, Lucas Steele as Skull, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Cast in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
in <i>Emojiland</i>
George Abud and Laura Schein in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Lesli Margherita in <i>Emojiland</i>
Lesli Margherita in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Share

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland is scheduled to play through March 8.

The production features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

A First Look at the Cast of Off-Broadway's Emojiland

A First Look at the Cast of Off-Broadway's Emojiland

17 PHOTOS
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Ann Harada_HR.jpg
Ann Harada Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Dwelvan David_HR.jpg
Dwelvan David Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Laura Schein, Ethan Nienaber, Lena Gabrielle, Thomas Caruso, Kenny Ingram, and Dana Marie Ingraham_HR.jpg
Laura Schein, Ethan Nienaber, Lena Gabrielle, Thomas Caruso, Kenny Ingram, and Dana Marie Ingraham Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Felicia Boswell_HR.jpg
Felicia Boswell Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_George Abud_HR.jpg
George Abud Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Heather Makalani_HR.jpg
Heather Makalani Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Jacob Dickey_HR.jpg
Jacob Dickey Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Jordan Fife Hunt_HR.jpg
Jordan Fife Hunt Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Josh Lamon_HR.jpg
Josh Lamon Jeremy Daniel
Emojiland_Off-Broadway_Cast Shots_2019_Laura Schein_HR.jpg
Laura Schein Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!