Encompass New Opera Theatre Will Honor Estelle Parsons and Maury Yeston With Musical Tribute

Benefits and Galas   Encompass New Opera Theatre Will Honor Estelle Parsons and Maury Yeston With Musical Tribute
By Andrew Gans
Jan 15, 2020
 
Laurie Metcalf, Brian d’Arcy James, and more will be part of the celebration at The National Arts Club.
Estelle Parsons and Maury Yeston

Encompass New Opera Theatre will pay tribute to Oscar winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde, Morning’s at Seven) and Tony winner Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic) January 26 with a star-studded musical salute January 26 at The National Arts Club.

Hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio, the evening will feature tributes and/or performances by Laurie Metcalf, Jill Abramowitz, Patrick Cook, Jovan E’sean, Lianne Gennaco, Alex Getlin, Oswaldo Iraheta, Brian d’Arcy James, Douglas Katsaros, Melanie Long, Johnny Rodgers, KT Sullivan, and Karen Ziemba.

Encompass Honorary Gala Chair Sheldon Harnick will present Yeston with the Sheldon Harnick Award for Creative Excellence and Parsons with Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in the American and Musical Theatre prize.

The music director-arranger-pianist for the evening is Beth Ertz with Jay Leonhart on bass. Michael A. Kerker of ASCAP and Nancy Rhodes of Encompass co-produce. The 2020 Gala Chairs are Daniel J. De Siena and Deborah Surdi.

Past honorees include Harnick (for his 80th and his 90th birthdays), John Kander, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, Jerry Bock, Yeston, Joseph Stein, Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, John Weidman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Menken, Joel Grey, Jeanine Tesori, Barbara Cook, Lee Adams, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Terrence McNally, Christine Ebersole, Laura Benanti, and Bartlett Sher.

Click here for ticket information.

