Encores! Mack & Mabel, Starring Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha, Begins February 19

By Andrew Gans, Ryan McPhee
Feb 19, 2020
 
Check out new production photos from the Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical, now playing at New York City Center.
Alexandra Socha in Mack and Mabel Joan Marcus

Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha take on the respective title roles in the Encores! presentation of Mack & Mabel, which runs February 19–23 at New York City Center.

Joining the two are Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Lottie Ames, Major Attaway (Aladdin) as Fatty Arbuckle, Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show) as William Desmond Taylor, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Frank Wyman, Jordan Gelber (Elf) as Mr. Kessel, Evan Kasprzak (Newsies) as Freddy, Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power) as Andy, Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!) as Eddie, Allen Lewis Rickman (Relatively Speaking) as Mr. Bauman, and Janet Noh as Ella.

Rounding out the company are Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The 1974 musical features a score by Jerry Herman (who recently passed away at 88) and a book by Michael Stewart. Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the Encores! production, which includes Stewart's sister Francine Pascal’s revisions. Music Director Rob Berman conducts the Encores! Orchestra.

Sills and Socha are no strangers to Mack & Mabel—and performing it at Encores!—having appeared in the organization’s musical revue Hey, Look Me Over!, in which they headlined scenes from the musical about the star-crossed film director and his muse.

Tony winner Robert Preston created the role of director Sennett in the 1974 biographical musical with Tony winner Bernadette Peters as film star Normand.

READ: Broadway Pays Tribute to Master Hit Maker Jerry Herman

Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's Love Life will follow in the new season, with performances running March 18–22. Tony winner Victoria Clark directs the presentation, which has recently tapped Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along...) and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) to star as Sam and Susan Cooper. JoAnn Hunter will choreograph.

Rounding out the season is a more recent title: Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6–10). Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park takes on the title role as part of a new series in which artists work with shows' authors to explore their work through a contemporary lens. Joining Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet and creative consultant Lauren Yee on the team is Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown.

