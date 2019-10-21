Environmentally Focused Musical Hooked On Happiness Will Play Off-Off-Broadway

By Noah Mutterperl
Oct 21, 2019
 
The show’s limited engagement will begin November 7 at Theater For the New City
Hooked On Happiness, a new musical about climate change, will begin performances November 7 at Theatre For the New City. The limited Off-Off-Broadway engagement will officially open on November 16 and run through December 1.

The show, directed by Mark Marcante, is conceived by book writer and lyricist Tom Attea and features music by Arthur Abrams. It follows high school drama students who decide to write and produce a show about the devastating effects of global warming, much to the dismay of their right-leaning parents.

The cast includes Liz Bealko, Hannah Carne, Spencer Martinez, Leonard W. Rose, Jordan Rubio, Jazz Sunpanich, and Hannah Weaver.

The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Mackenzie Surbey, lighting designer Alexander Bartenieff, sound designer Alex Santullo, video and projection designer Dylan Vaugn Skorish, and costume and prop designer Lytza Colon. Marcante also serves as the production’s set designer.

Hooked On Happiness will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights as well as Sunday matinees. For more information, visit TheaterFortheNewCity.net.

