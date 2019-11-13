Erica Schmidt's All-Female Mac Beth to Return Off-Broadway

The adaptation, set in an American urban wasteland, will play a seven-week run at Hunter College.

Red Bull Theater's Mac Beth, an all-female re-interpretation of Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, will return Off-Broadway in January 2020. The production, seen at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the spring, will play a seven-week run at Hunter College's Frederick Loewe Theatre.

Presented by Hunter Theater Project, Mac Beth will run January 6–February 22.

Reprising their performances are Ismenia Mendes (Orange is the New Black) as Lady Macbeth, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick as Witch 2, and Ayana Workman (Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo. New to the cast will be Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Macbeth and Dylan Gelula (First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1, with additional casting to be announced.

In Schmidt’s production, seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. Using only Shakespeare’s text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and fantasy quickly blurs.

Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Erin Bednarz, and movement by Lorenzo Pisoni. The production manager is Jeff Harris and general manager is Rebecca Sherman.

Schmidt’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, presented by The New Group, currently plays Off-Broadway.

The Hunter Theater Project production of Mac Beth is made possible by Susie Sainsbury and the Backstage Trust.

