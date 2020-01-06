Erica Schmidt's Mac Beth Returns Off-Broadway January 6

Erica Schmidt's Mac Beth Returns Off-Broadway January 6
By Olivia Clement
Jan 06, 2020
 
The Red Bull Theater production returns for a seven-week run at Hunter College.
Performances begin January 6 at Hunter College for the return engagement of Red Bull Theater's Mac Beth, an all-female re-interpretation of Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt. The production, previously seen at the Lucille Lortel Theatre last spring, kicks off a seven-week run at Hunter's Frederick Loewe Theatre.

Presented by Hunter Theater Project, Mac Beth is scheduled through February 22.

Reprising their performances are Ismenia Mendes (Orange is the New Black) as Lady Macbeth, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick as Witch 2, and Ayana Workman (Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo. New to the cast are Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Macbeth, Dylan Gelula (First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1, Camila Camió-Flavá (Network, Dance Nation) as Macduff, Sharlene Cruz (Red Bull’s Mac Beth) as Witch 3, and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1.

In Schmidt’s production, seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. Using only Shakespeare’s text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and fantasy quickly blurs.

Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Erin Bednarz, and movement by Lorenzo Pisoni. The production manager is Jeff Harris and the general manager is Rebecca Sherman.

Schmidt’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, presented by The New Group, recently wrapped up performances Off-Broadway.

Isabelle Furhman and Ismenia Mendes in Mac Beth Carol Rosegg
AnnaSophia Robb and Sophie Kelly-Hedrick Carol Rosegg
Isabelle Furhman and Ayana Workman Carol Rosegg
Lily Santiago Carol Rosegg
Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Sharlene Cruz, and AnnaSophia Robb Carol Rosegg
Ismenia Mendes and Isabelle Furhman Carol Rosegg
The Hunter Theater Project production of Mac Beth is made possible by Susie Sainsbury and the Backstage Trust.

