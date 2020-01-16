Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, and More Join the Cast of Broadway’s Flying Over Sunset

The Lincoln Center Theater production will star Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck.

Lincoln Center Theater’s new musical Flying Over Sunset has completed its casting.

In addition to the previously announced Tony-nominated stars Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), the full cast includes current Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Performances begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12 with an official opening set for April 16.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by author Aldous Huxley, played by Hadden-Paton, playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, played by Cusack, and film star Cary Grant, played by Yazbeck. The musical is an imaginative account of an unspecified night in the 1950s when the three cross paths and, together, experiment with LSD. On their trip, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world.

Prior to Mean Girls, Henningsen made her Broadway debut as the youngest actor to play Fantine on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. Kushnier most recently starred as Basilius in the Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels. Pynenburg was featured in the 2016 revival of Cats as Cassandra. Flying Over Sunset marks Ragusa’s seventh Broadway credit, having most recently appeared as the replacement for Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein. Sella racks up his sixth Broadway credit with this production, having appeared in such Broadway shows as Sylvia and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Shoop last appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me, having understudied the leading role of Amalia Balash. Ware makes his Broadway debut with this LCT production.

Directed and written by three-time Tony winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion), the show features music by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie, and choreography by acclaimed tap dancer Michelle Dorrance in her Broadway debut.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

