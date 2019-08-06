Track All of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Ongoing and Upcoming Projects in Theatre, Film, and Television

Can't keep tabs on all the In The Heights-Hamilton-Freestyle Love Supreme star’s projects? We made a list for you.

This article was updated February 12, 2019.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has created new bounds for the definition of multi-hyphenate. He’s won a Pulitzer Prize for Hamilton, an Emmy for his contribution to the 67th Annual Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, three Tony Awards for Hamilton and In The Heights, a MacArthur Genius Grant, and was recently the youngest person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor and has a Golden Globe nominatino for his performance in Mary Poppins Returns. But that’s the tip of the iceberg.

Best known as the creator of the groundbreaking Broadway musical Hamilton, he first burst on the scene with In The Heights. He was the co-composer and lyricist for Bring It On: The Musical, and wrote the music for Disney’s Moana—which earned him an Oscar nomination. Hamilton is playing on Broadway and has long-term engagements in San Francisco, Chicago, and London, as well as multiple U.S. national tours. In The Heights also tours nationally and globally.

For all he has already accomplished, it seems that we learn of a new Miranda project daily. It can be tough to keep up, so we laid out for you. Below is a list of all the projects Miranda has in the works.

STAGE

Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Previews begin September 13, 2019

How he’s involved: Producer, Guest Performer

Miranda and Hamilton director Thomas Kail will present Freestyle Love Supreme for a 16-week Broadway run at the Booth Theatre. The cast will create one-night-only shows—80-minute musical based on audience suggestions. Miranda is listed as a surprise guest star; other potential guest appearances include Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daveed Diggs. The improv hip-hop troupe was founded during the run of In The Heights, with Miranda and Jackson performing with the group. More details here.

FILM

In The Heights Movie

Projected release: June 26, 2020

How he’s involved: Producer and composer-lyricist

The film adaptation of Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical about life in Washington Heights is coming to the screen. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the movie will, of course, feature Miranda’s Tony-winning score and stars original Hamilton cast member Anthony Ramos as Usnavi.

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Projected release: 2020

How he’s involved: Director and producer

Miranda will helm the film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical, originally by the late Jonathan Larson (Rent). The movie will feature a screenplay by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and Fosse/Verdon writer Steven Levenson. The story follows an aspiring composer through a workshop of his latest musical while he also juggles personal relationship issues.

Vivo

Projected release: November 6, 2020

How he’s involved: Composer

The animated film comes from Sony Pictures and features songs by Miranda anda script by his In The Heights collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes. The story follows an adventurous, music-loving capuchin monkey who travels from Havana to Miami. The movie is currently in pre-production.

The Little Mermaid

Projected release: TBD

How he’s involved: Co-composer with Alan Menken and producer

Disney is in the midst of creating yet another live action re-make of a beloved animated film. Miranda is set to co-write music EGOT winner Alan Menken. The film would include songs from the 1989 animated film (with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman), much of which was included in the 2008 Broadway musical adaptation.

West Side Story

Projected release: TBD

How he’s involved: TBD

Miranda’s IMDB page reflects that he’s receiving special thanks for the re-make of the musical film, which is currently in pre-production. No official involvment or details have been announced. Miranda did supply additional Spanish lyrics to the most recent Broadway revival of the classic in 2009.

TELEVISION

My Favorite Shapes

Release: August 10 at 10 PM on HBO

How he’s involved: Voice actor

From Saturday Night Live’s Julio Torres comes this stand-up special on HBO. Miranda will voice the cactus stuck in a glass container.

His Dark Materials

Projected release: 2019

How he’s involved: Actor

This series is a BBC One adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, which follows two children as they explore multi-dimensional realms. Miranda will play balloonist and adventurer Lee Scoresby.

The KingKiller Chronicle

Projected release: 2019

How he’s involved: Executive producer and composer

A television series based on Patrick Rothfuss’ contemporary fantasy novels, the show features a duo of performers wandering through the fictitious world of Temerant. The series will air on Showtime. The series is part of a larger, previously reported Lionsgate Studios cross-platform roll-out of Kingkiller Chronicle adaptations with Miranda’s involvement, including a feature film and a potential stage production. John Rogers will serve as showrunner, leading writer, and producer for the series, based on Patrick Rothfuss' bestselling fantasy trilogy. Joining Miranda, Rogers, and Rothfuss as executive producers are Robert Lawrence and Jennifer Court.

WRITING

GMorning, G’Night!

How he’s involved: Author

The published works of Miranda’s famed good morning and good night tweets hit shelves on October 16, 2019, and has become a bestseller—no doubt a popular gift this holiday season. The tweets provide daily little pep talks, which Miranda continues to post on his Twitter page.

Playbill will continue to update as Miranda announces additional projects.

MOST RECENT PAST PROJECTS

STAGE

Camelot

March 4, 2019

How he's involved: Stars as King Arthur

Lincoln Center Theater announced that their annual benefit will feature a concert version of Camelot, starring Miranda as King Arthur, Jordan Donica as Lancelot, and Solea Pfeiffer as Guenevere. The cast also includes Ruthie Ann Miles as Nimue, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn, Ethan Slater as Mordred, and Jenn Colella, Jason Dieneley, and Bonnie Milligan as three Knights of the Round Table. Ticketing details and more information here.

Freestyle Love Supreme

February 12–March 2 2019, Barrow Street Theatre

Hamilton in Puerto Rico

January 8–January 27, 2019

How he’s involved: Stars as Alexander Hamilton

Miranda will reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton, which he originated Off-Broadway at the Public and on Broadway, in the highly anticipated Puerto Rico run of the musical. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance (in addition to his Tony wins for Best Book of a Musical and Best Score). The three-week engagement in Puerto Rico marks the launch of another national tour of Hamilton. Though Miranda will not stay with the production past his ancestral locale, the production will continue on.

FILM

Mary Poppins Returns

In theatres December 19

How he’s involved: Stars as Jack the lamplighter

The beloved Disney film gets a shiny sequel starring Emily Blunt as the enigmatic nanny of a new generation of Banks children. Miranda plays “leery”, or lamplighter, Jack. Miranda and Blunt both received Golden Globe nominations for their work (mark your calendars for January 6), and the film received a nomination for Best Picture—Musical or Comedy and for its soundtrack.

TELEVISION

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC March 7, 9PM ET

How he’s involved: Miranda practically revived the sitcom when Fox announced it was canceling the Andy Samberg-Melissa Fumero-led comedy tweeting “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE-NINE I ONLY WATCH 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99.” Now, Miranda will guest star as Fumero’s character’s brother, David Santiago.

DuckTales

First aired: May 2018

How he’s involved: Voice actor

Disney’s animated comedy-adventure returns with new adventures of the wealthy Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews. Miranda voices a scientist duck named Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, also known as Gizmoduck. Miranda's first episode premiered May 11, 2018. We will see if Miranda and his character return for additional episodes.

Kennedy Center Honors Broadcast

CBS December 26, 2019 8PM ET (filmed during the December 2 ceremony)

How he’s involved: Honoree

The Hamilton creative team was honored at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors for their revolutionary work on the musical. Honored alongside director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and orchestrator/arranger/music director Alex Lacamoire, Miranda became the youngest recipient of the prestigious award.

Fosse/Verdon

Projected release: 2019

How he’s involved: Executive producer and guest star

The eight-episode limited series for FX will chronicle the tumultuous lives of legendary couple director-choreographer Bob Fosse and performer Gwen Verdon, written by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson. The series will star Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams as Fosse and Verdon, respectively. Miranda is an executive producer on the television series, which earned 17 Emmy nominations. He also guested as Roy Scheider in a single episode.