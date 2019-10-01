Everybody's Talking About Jamie Alum Luke Bayer and Six Star Millie O’Connell Will Lead Cast of Soho Cinders

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe’s gay Cinderella update will begin performances at Charing Cross Theatre October 24.

West End alum Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Olivier nominee Millie O’Connell (Six) will head the cast of Soho Cinders, the musical by Olivier Award-winning songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe that reframes Cinderella as a contemporary gay rom-com.

As previously reported, the Will Keith-helmed production will play a limited London run at the Charing Cross Theatre beginning October 24 and continuing through December 21. Opening night is scheduled for October 28.

The songwriting team behind Honk! and the stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis on Soho Cinders, transforming Cinderella into Robbie, a law-student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate. The trio have a full slate this fall; in addition to Soho Cinders, their new musical Becoming Nancy is currently playing a world-premiere engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Bayer and O'Connell will be joined on stage by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman, and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed, and Melissa Rose.

The creative team also includes choreographer Adam Haigh, musical director Sarah Morrison, associate musical director Joe Louis Robinson, set designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Andrew Johnson, and costume designer Nicole Garbett.

Writers Stiles, Drewe, and Davis said in a statement, “Soho Cinders holds a very special place in our hearts; when Elliot came on board as co-book writer, it was the start of a very happy creative collaboration which has seen many more adventures around the world. We are absolutely delighted the show is making a return to the heart of our city in Will Keith’s production.”

Along with Keith, producers include Theatre Syndicate London and Starting Over Theatricals Ltd. in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.

