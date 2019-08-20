Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie Sets Fall 2020 Premiere

Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, and newcomer Max Harwood star in the film based on the West End musical.

Jamie is poised to hit the big screen once again. The film adaptation of the U.K. musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is slated to arrive in movie theatres October 23, 2020, according to Deadline.

The musical, by The Feeling lead singer Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, is itself based on a film: the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The show centers on a young drag queen who overcomes prejudice to step into the spotlight.

Newcomer Max Harwood will star in the title role, with Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle), plus Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New. Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, will reprise their work for the movie.

Having premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End that year, the original production continues at London's Apollo Theatre. It was later nominated for five Olivier Awards and broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018.