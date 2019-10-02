Everything Broadway Fans Should Look Out For at New York Comic Con 2019

From Lightning Thief and Dear Evan Hansen panels to autograph sessions with Tom Hiddleston, Jodi Benson, and more, Playbill is your guide to everything theatre at NYCC.

You might think that Comic Con is just for comic book fans, but theatre fandom has been mingling with this world for some time now. When Comic Con comes to Broadway's backyard, Broadway fandom shows up.

Playbill has your rundown of everything happening at New York Comic Con, held at Manhattan's Javits Center October 3–6, that theatre fans should be sure to check out.





Panels

Comic Con panels bring stars and creatives from your favorite film, TV, comic book, video game, and stage projects together for discussions, Q&As, announcements, and even performances. This year's Con features panels centered around Broadway shows, as well as others featuring Broadway favorites.

• Behind The Magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Thursday, October 3 at 1 PM, Hammerstein Ballroom

Members of the cast and creative team of this Tony Award-winning play will come together to offer a behind-the-scenes look at bringing J.K. Rowling's beloved book series to the stage with never-before-seen photos, videos, and live performances.

• The World of Percy Jackson: From Page to Stage - Thursday, October 3 at 2:45 PM, Room 1A06 Javits Center

Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief is now a Broadway musical, enjoying a limited run at the Longacre Theatre through January 5. Join the show's book writer Joe Tracz, songwriter Rob Rokicki, director Stephen Brackett, and cast members Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes for a conversation about how they brought the Percy Jackson journey to the musical stage.

• You Will Be Found: Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen - Friday, October 5 at 12:30 PM, Room 1A10 Javits Center

Broadway's current Evan Hansen, 2018 Jimmy Award winner Andrew Barth Feldman, and bookwriter Steven Levenson will be on hand to discuss this fan favorite musical, now in its third year on Broadway. Topics scheduled for discussion include how the work tackles the complicated world of social media, and balancing the show's challenging themes with its humor.

• Part of Their World: A Conversation with the Disney Princesses - Sunday, October 6 at 10:45 AM, Main Stage 1D Javits Center

Three Disney princesses are coming together for this can't-miss panel: Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast), and Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog). If that weren't enough, all three are Broadway alum as well; Benson starred in Broadway's Smile and Crazy For You and O'Hara in Les Misérables, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Show Boat, while Rose starred in Footloose, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and A Raisin in the Sun, and won a Tony Award for Caroline, or Change. Find out what it's like to voice some of the most beloved animated characters of all time at this panel.

Non-Theatre Panels

Though they might not be talking about their theatrical projects, lots of Broadway alums will be participating in non-theatre panels:

• Tony winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will be at the Snowpiercer panel on October 5.

• Writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, American Psycho) and Molly Ringwald (Cabaret, Enchanted April) will be at the Warner Bros. Television Block panels on October 6 discussing Riverdale.

• Stephen McKinley Henderson (King Hedley II, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fences) will be at the Devs panel October 5.

• Jeremy Irons (The Real Thing, Impressionism) and Jean Smart (Piaf, The Man Who Came to Dinner) will be at the Watchmen panel October 4.

• Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) will be at the Star Trek panel October 5.

Take a look at the full NYCC schedule for locations and exact times.





Autographs and Meet and Greets

These autograph and photo op experiences allow fans a chance to get more up close and personal with their favorite stars. This year's line-up includes many names familiar to Broadway and theatre fans.

• Jodi Benson (Smile, Crazy For You, The Little Mermaid)

Available for autographs and photo ops in Javits Center Hall 1E Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

• Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal)

Available for autographs and photo ops in Javits Center Hall 1C and 1E Thursday and Friday

• Paige O'Hara (Les Misérables, Show Boat, and Beauty and the Beast)

Available for autographs and photo ops in Javits Center Hall 1E Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

• Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Princess and the Frog)

Available for autographs and photo ops in Javits Center Hall 1E Friday, Saturday and Sunday

• Paul Rudd (The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Three Days of Rain, and Grace)

Available for autographs and photo ops in Javits Center Hall 1C and 1E Thursday and Friday

Check the full NYCC schedule for exact times.

Broadway Cosplay

Lots of Comic Con attendees come dressed as their favorite characters, and with Broadway shows getting in on the Con, you can expect some expert Broadway cosplayers in attendance.

If you are planning on going to New York Comic Con dressed as a Broadway character, let us know! Snap a photo and tag @playbill in your social post. We will be on the look out both online and on site for the best Broadway cosplayers. You might even be featured in a gallery on Playbill.com!

Online Coverage

Not able to make it to the Con? Playbill has you covered. We will be covering all the panels above and be on site to document everything Broadway. Check Playbill.com throughout the weekend and next week for full coverage of everything a theatre fan could want from NYCC 2019.

For tickets and more information, visit NewYorkComicCon.com.

